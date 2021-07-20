Feldco Windows, Siding & Doors to celebrate new location in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Feldco Windows, Siding & Doors will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to celebrate the opening of a new location.

“We are proud to expand into the greater Wausau area and offer our exceptional products to even more homeowners in Wisconsin,” said Feldco President Ron Gerstung.

Feldco has been in Wausau since 2017. It’s now located at 7315 Zinser Street, Suite 3 in Weston.

The company was founded in 1976. Feldco’s Weston location is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.