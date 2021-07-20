Advertisement

Evers and other state officials help kickoff Farm Tech Days

Wisconsin Farm Tech Days are happening right now in Eau Claire.
Wisconsin Farm Tech Days are happening right now in Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Thousands of people are expected to travel to the Chippewa Valley this week for Farm Technology Days.

Despite the warm temperatures, hundreds of vendors, exhibitors and visitors are taking over this 270 acre field in Eau Claire County for the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.

The three-day event started with words from organizers and state officials like Secretary-Designee of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski.

Gov. Tony Evers also helped kickoff the event touting Wisconsin’s diverse agriculture and how the recently passed state budget is looking to help farmers.

“During the pandemic how difficult it was around supply chain issues and how important it is to have local and regional processors in Wisconsin, so we took a huge step forward in that area,” Evers said. “We obviously put more money in the budget for farmer mental health and also the ag export business that we are working on.”

Evers also stressed his goal to help farms and smaller communities get connected to the Internet.

Overall these next few days for area farmers are all about getting to share what they do.

“We saw the show as an opportunity to extend that-- reach a new audience and really just continue to spread that message of hey, you know, obviously agriculture is important in our area,” said Andy Ferguson, one of the co-owners of Ferguson’s Orchards in Eau Claire. “Apples happen to be one part of that that people may not know are grown to the extent that they are here.”

Ferguson said so far turnout has been greater than expected.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days run through Thursday. Tickets are $10 and parking is free.

