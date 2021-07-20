Downtown Stevens Point trash cans displayed with art

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Downtown Stevens Point has a new display of artwork on their trash cans after CREATE Portage County’s “Trash Canvas” campaign.

14 trash cans were painted in the last month, each featuring different types of artwork.

“We were walking around like, ‘wow, we have some amazing artists here,’” artist Chloe Kreuser said.

For the third straight year, Trash Canvas brightened up the downtown area. CREATE Portage County project activator, Chris Klesmith, says ordinary objects, like trash cans, are an example of how creative its creators are.

“When you see a trash can, most people would see that trash waste receptacle. Waste bin whatever. But we always see that as an opportunity to beautify the area,” Klesmith said.

Very few rules, outside of a few city ordinances, were in place for the artists. Each was allowed their own twist on their respective trash cans.

“It gives downtown a unique attribute that each person is given a can. And no sense of direction. So each creative outlook on each can and I think that’s cool,” Kreuser said.

Most of the artwork is along Main Street, with trash cans at almost every corner leading up to the square.

“We see the stories that happen behind those pieces of art. There are more than one artist on those trash cans that put some level of energy into that artwork. So it really becomes a moment of storytelling and what stories they want to share with people,” Klesmith said.

They are now giving a chance for the public to vote on which one they like the most. You can find the link in their Facebook page below.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.