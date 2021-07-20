Dance for Screen will be taking over dowtown streets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual dance and film workshop will be filming a short ‘movie’ with dance at the intersection of North 3rd Street and McClellan Street Sunday.

The group works with local artists, filmmakers, musicians, and businesses to produce a short film that brings all of these elements together. The purpose of the film is to not only show off the city itself, but also the local talent. “We basically produce a movie that utilizes the storytelling abilities of dance,” Director, Brenton Wildman said.

The idea behind this stems from Wildman, who was a dancer and is now a filmmaker. “You see that a lot in bigger cities, where you have maybe not workshops perse, but they produce these dance films. And it’s an area that’s not really explored a lot here,” Wildman said.

Dancers from around the area come together to be part of a ‘unique experience.’ “The dancers that come and participate in these workshops, it’s completely different for them because they’re used to being on stage as opposed to dancing on camera and the way they interact with the camera how you block the movements with the camera as well,” Wildman said.

One dancer, Nina James has been in each film since the start in 2018. “It’s been super cool, I get to see new people every year, as well as the same girls that come back, it’s just a really good bonding experience,” the dancer said.

One thing she said she’s looking forward to the most, is people’s curiosity. “I think it’s going to be really cool to probably see some people starting to gather and watch us while we’re filming downtown, I think it might give more traffic to the videos which will be interesting,” James said.

The films are submitted to film festivals and sometimes, sent abroad for awards. This year’s film is based on the movie ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers.’

The dancers also learn the choreography in five days. “We really wanted to make this also not a huge commitment. because we do this in the summer and all of these dancers have so many things going on and it’s a lot easier to have people commit for this week,” Wildman said.

