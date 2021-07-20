COVID-19 in Wisconsin: A month of cases climbing

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has seen its daily average number of coronavirus cases climbing without pause every weekday for two weeks now.

After hitting a low of an average 69 cases per day on June 21, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Tuesday the 7-day average has more than doubled to 193 per day. The total number of cases rose by 450 compared to Monday’s report. That’s the highest one-day increase in cases since May 18. We don’t know how many test results were in this latest batch.

The positivity rate is an average 2.2% of all tests coming back positive over the past 7-day period. That fell as low as 0.7% on June 22. Now it’s back to a level we haven’t seen since late May. Health officials often said they wanted to get the positivity rate under 3% to consider the spread of the virus being managed. But the direction of the trend matters.

Nine deaths were reported to the state since the last report. The COVID-19 death toll is now 7,383. Only two of these occurred in the past 30 days to be counted towards the 7-day average, which is still a very low 1 per day. The death rate has been 1.20% of all cases for 14 days now. Counties reporting deaths included Door, Fond du Lac and Marinette.

The number of hospitalized patients rose by 56. That’s above our estimated 7-day average of 32 hospital admissions per day. Monday we reported current hospitalizations jumped 38% since Friday, to 135 COVID-19 patients statewide, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), the most in five weeks. That included 35 patients in intensive care. We expect new figures from the WHA later Tuesday afternoon. As of Monday, hospitals in the Northeast health care region were treating 10 patients, with 2 in ICU, and Fox Valley region hospitals were caring for 5 COVID-19 patients, none in ICU.

Tuesday’s update on vaccinations showed a higher number of people got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine than completed their vaccine regimen. Based on our records, that hasn’t happened since June 1. The number of Wisconsinites who got a “shot in the arm” increased by 4,993, compared to 2,571 more Wisconsinites they reported getting fully vaccinated.

The DHS reports 51.1% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine, or 2,977,168 people, including 62.0% of adults.

A total 48.8% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, or 2,840,269 people, including 59.4% of adults.

Children have seen the fastest increase in vaccinations of any age group except senior adults. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. Kids 12 to 15 became eligible on May 13.

The Winnebago County Health Department advised the window is closing for kids 12 and older to get vaccinated in order to be fully vaccinated -- and have that vaccination as effective as it can be -- before September 1. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for children 12 to 17, so kids in that age group would need to get their first shot by July 27, and their second shot three weeks later, plus two weeks for the vaccine to arm the body’s immune system. Anyone 18 and older would have to start the Moderna vaccine regimen today, July 20, or get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by August 17.

Pfizer has been doing clinical studies of its vaccine in younger children. Pfizer says it could be ready to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for ages 5 to 11 in September.

The DHS says children up to age 19 account for 16.5% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin over the past year-and-a-half, including 2% of hospitalizations. That includes 137 new cases the week of July 11, second only to the 25-34 age group.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 31.3% received a dose (+0.2)/27.2% completed (+0.2)

16-17: 41.1% received a dose (+0.2)/37.6% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 43.5% received a dose (+0.0)/40.0% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 48.2% received a dose (+0.1)/45.2% completed (+0.0)

35-44: 56.0% received a dose (+0.0)/53.2% completed (+0.0)

45-54: 58.3% received a dose (+0.1)/55.6% completed (+0.0)

55-64: 68.5% received a dose (+0.0)/66.1% completed (+0.1)

65+: 83.5% received a dose (+0.1)/81.5% completed (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 51.0% (+0.0) 49.0% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 46.1% (+0.1) 44.1% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 41.0% (+0.1) 39.3% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 66.4% (+0.0) 64.5% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 43.8% (+0.1) 42.0% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 42.0% (+0.0) 40.6% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 44.4% (+0.0) 42.8% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.8% (+0.0) 43.2% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.4% (+0.0) 40.2% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 48.0% (+0.2) 46.1% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 42.2% (+0.0) 40.4% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 52.9% (+0.1) 49.5% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.6% (+0.0) 41.2% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50.9% (+0.0) 48.8% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.6% (+0.0) 36.0% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49.6% (+0.1) 47.7% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.8% (+0.0) 42.3% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 36.2% (+0.0) 34.9% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 49.0% (+0.1) 47.0% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 234,821 (49.5%) (+0.0) 225,923 (47.6%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 260,347 (47.4%) (+0.1) 249,728 (45.4%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,977,168 (51.1%) (+0.0) 2,840,269 (48.8%) (+0.1)

February 5, 2020, to July 20, 2021

615,378 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,798 hospitalizations (5%)

7,383 deaths (1.20%)

3,126 cases still active (1%)

604,495 considered recovered (98%)

Active cases have climbed back to 1% of all coronavirus cases in Wisconsin since that first confirmed patient in Madison. Health officials encourage people to continue mitigation efforts if they’re not vaccinated, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. There’s debate in the medical community about whether vaccinated people should continue these mitigation efforts, too, saying there’s no harm but potential benefits in doing so.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,029 cases (+7) (256 deaths)

Calumet – 5,863 cases (+3) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,421 cases (+6) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,047 cases (+10) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,637 cases (+1) (27 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 457 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,657 cases (+6) (130 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 970 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,080 cases (+7) (24 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 1,622 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 996 cases (+2) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,380 cases (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,056 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,665 cases (76 deaths)

Marinette - 4,242 cases (+2) (68 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,803 cases (+0) (42 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,551 cases (+1) (61 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,912 cases (+4) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,777 cases (+10) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,939 cases (+6) (152 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,987 cases (+1) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,226 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,439 cases (+21) (202 deaths)

* As of July 2, Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

