Bath & Body Works will re-open in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the Wausau Center Mall’s staple stores, Bath & Body Works, will soon call Rib Mountian home.

Town records show the company obtained an electric permit for 226590 Rib Mountain Dr. Director of Community Development, Jared Wehner said that location is the former Factory Card Outlet. Bath & Body Works will be going into half of the building. Wehner said the contractor did not specify any timeline for the store to open.

The store sells soaps, lotions, and home air fresheners in its signature scents. It left the mall prior to its closing and eventual demolition.

