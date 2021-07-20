Amber Alert issued for 4 children, may be with mother

RACINE, Wis. (WSAW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for four children who have not been seen since 4 p.m. Monday.

Police said Ariania Boutwell left Racine with her four children and is not responding to friends or family. The Racine Police Department is concerned for the safety of Boutwell and her children. Zy”Mere White, 7; Zariee White, 4; Zamari White, 2 and Zakyi White, 6-months-old; are the subjects of the Amber Alert.

Boutwell may be driving a red 2016 Chevy Sonic.

If you have any information, call the Racine Police Department 262-886-2300.

