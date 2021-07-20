115th Fighter Wing to perform flyover at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will fly over the Deer District and Fiserv Forum Tuesday night.

People living in Milwaukee and surrounding areas in southeastern Wisconsin may see or hear low-flying F-16 fighter jets between 7-9 p.m.

The fly-over is part of the celebration for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

