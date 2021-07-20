$1 million bail for South Dakota man charged in 2013 death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A judge has set bond at $1 million for a South Dakota man charged with killing a woman whose decomposed body was found in the Black Hills in 2013.

Fifty-three-year-old Richard Melvin Schmitz was arrested at his home near Hill City without incident Friday morning for the death of 38-year-old Meshell Will, of Custer.

Schmitz was charged Monday with second degree murder.

Originally from Wisconsin, Will had been in South Dakota for about six months. She went missing in August 2013.

Judge Scott Bogue cited Schmitz’s extensive criminal history as a factor for the high bail.

