Woodchucks Hold on to Clinch Season Series Against Rafters

In the second game of the home stand Sunday at Athletic Park, the Wisconsin Woodchucks secured the season series title against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters defeating them 5-4.

The Woodchucks have won six out of seven matchups against the Rafters this season. They improved to an overall 29-19 record for the season and 8-5 in the second half of 2021.

This win was not earned without a test of the Woodchucks defense, specifically in the 9th inning. With runners on both corners, Geo Camfield came to the mound.

Camfield induced a line out from Mckinley Erves to shortstop for the second out. The last batter of the game, Blake Mann, struck out, leaving the Woodchucks victorious.

The Woodchucks ignited their offense right away in the first inning with two home runs. Prior to the back-to-back homers, Reed brought in Tyler Kehoe.

The first home run was smashed over the left fence by Jacob Burke which also scored Steven Reed.

The second homer of the afternoon was crushed by first baseman Ben McCabe, bringing the Woodchucks to an early 3-0 lead.

The Rafters had steady and consistent at bats throughout the entire game. Their first run was scored in the fifth off a solo home run. They added two in the eighth and one run in the ninth off a fielder’s choice.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Bobby Vath pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing just one run.

Dante Chirico earned the win out of the bullpen, pitching one and one-third scoreless frames with two strikeouts.

Geo Camfield retired the only two batters faced in the ninth to earn a save after inheriting two baserunners.

Burke hit a two-run homer and went 1-4.

McCabe was 2-4 with a solo home run.

Schoenvogel had a solo homer and went 1-3.

Kehoe was 2-4.

