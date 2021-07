CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 55-year-old woman killed in an ATV crash on July 11 has been identified as Karen White Eagle of Crandon.

Investigators said the crash happened in the town of Nashville, southwest of Crandon.

The crash remains under investigation by the the Forest County Sheriff’s Office along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

