Wausau pools still seeking lifeguards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Pools in Wausau are still in need of lifeguards to return to a 7-day operation.

The Kaiser, Schulenburg and Wausau Pool are all open for recreational swimming six days a week. Each pool is closed one day a week due to low staffing.

Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry Recreation Superintendent, Mark Dorow, said the city needs about six more lifeguards to allow the pools to open every day.

“I’m hoping to get more lifeguards to add to our team,” Dorow said. “We have a lot of younger lifeguards that became a part of our team this year, which will really help of start fresh next year. When we come back, we’ll have a lot of returning staff as well.”

Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry held a lifeguard training last month which allowed them to fulfill most of the lifeguard positions. Out of 22 applicants, 15 new lifeguards were hired.

“We were short on lifeguards, as we mentioned, earlier in the summer,” Dorow explained. “Some of the hardships were coming off of COVID and getting those certifications up to date. We did get more lifeguards where did get to expand our pool schedule.”

Another lifeguard training will be held next Wednesday at the Schulenburg Pool at 8:30 a.m. Schulenburg Pool is located at 1533 Summit Drive. Teenagers 15-years-old or older and retired adults are encouraged to apply.

