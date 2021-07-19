Storage facililty eyes former Shopko site in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Shopko building in Marshfield could be a new personal storage facility. Tuesday, the city’s Plan Commission will meet regarding a proposal from SecurCare Self Storage.

The proposal states the building would be converted into an interior-oriented personal storage facility. Plans call for more than 1,000 climate-controlled units, varying in size and range from 5-foot by 4-foot to 10-foot by 30-foot.

The building has been vacant since 2019.

The parcel is approximately 7.35 acres and the building is more than 2-acres. It’s located on North Central Avenue between West Upham Street and West Kalsched Street.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in council chambers.

