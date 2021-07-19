Advertisement

Storage facililty eyes former Shopko site in Marshfield

Rendering of SecurCare Self Storage
Rendering of SecurCare Self Storage(Marshfield Plan Commission)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Shopko building in Marshfield could be a new personal storage facility. Tuesday, the city’s Plan Commission will meet regarding a proposal from SecurCare Self Storage.

The proposal states the building would be converted into an interior-oriented personal storage facility. Plans call for more than 1,000 climate-controlled units, varying in size and range from 5-foot by 4-foot to 10-foot by 30-foot.

The building has been vacant since 2019.

The parcel is approximately 7.35 acres and the building is more than 2-acres. It’s located on North Central Avenue between West Upham Street and West Kalsched Street.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Second person in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified
Races were held on Sunday at the Amherst Fair with Biadasz Farms as a sponsor.
Pedal tractor race at Amherst Fair held with heavy heart
District 1 Brewing Company hosts Food Truck Festival.
Stevens Point Food Truck Festival Attracts Thousands
The U.S. surgeon general on tech companies' steps to fight COVID misinformation: 'It's not...
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried
Woman killed in Forest County ATV crash

Latest News

Trial scheduled for former Marshfield Police Chief accused of sexual assault
Trial scheduled for former Marshfield Police Chief accused of sexual assault
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
UPDATE: Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations up 38%
The three-day event highlighting Wisconsin agriculture starts Tuesday.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days kick off tomorrow
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores