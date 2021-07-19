Siblings host community fishing event for kids with disabilities and their families

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two siblings from Merrill who love to fish are on a mission to share that love with kids of all different abilities. Sunday, they hosted their first fishing event where they hope to create a community of special anglers through their organization called F.I.S.H.

Travis and Alexis Wright know that feeling when a big fish bites.

“Your adrenaline is rushing, and you just have the biggest smile you could probably ever have, just reeling in that big fish you’ve been going for, for so long,” said Travis Wright, Co-Founder of F.I.S.H. “Just throwing out a worm and bobber, seeing that bobber go up and down.”

It’s a feeling they’ve kept chasing since they were kids.

“We all share the love for it and go out and fish as much as we can and fish together,” said Alexis Wright, Travis’ sister and Co-Founder of F.I.S.H.

Fishing means more to them than just casting a line.

“I think it’s honestly a good stress reliever in a way, because it’s super calming just to like sit there,” said Alexis.

Their goal is to inspire differently abled kids of all skill levels. F.I.S.H. stands for “Fishing Inspires Special Hearts.”

“There’s a big place in my heart for children with disabilities. I just love working with them, spending time with them, and I love fishing. So I put two of my favorite passions together,” said Travis, who’s also a student at Mid-State Technical College.

“We kind of just both had this idea to, like, combine our love of working with them and fishing together,” explained Alexis, who attends UW-Stevens Point.

Sunday, their idea came to life at Mystic Ponds Estate in Junction City.

Parents from around central Wisconsin like Rachel White brought their special anglers to learn from the army of volunteers Travis and Alexis lined up.

“So proud of them. When they started this, they were just in high school. Such an adult thing for them to do. For them to recognize and give kids this opportunity is so special,” said White, who is also the Wrights’ aunt. She brought her 8-year-old son Easton to fish.

They planned activities, lunch and an award ceremony for the kids and didn’t give up even with the pandemic canceling their plans last year. And there’s definitely no sibling rivalry between Travis and Alexis.

“We get along pretty well. We work well together because he’s big into fishing and I’m good with like the other sides of everything,” said Alexis.

They hope this event just the start of building a fishing community for these kids.

“I hope they take away that they have a whole community for them that always comes together and will help them out no matter what,” she said.

