Advertisement

Second person in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman driving the wrong way on I-39 in Kronenwetter when she struck and killed another motorist has been identified as Talin Walker, 27.

Kronenwetter police said the crash was reported around 11 p.m. on July 12. The crash occurred on I-39 south of Kowalski Road.

Investigators said Walker struck and killed Kaytlyn Thomas, 18. The women were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The Kronenwetter Fire Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team assisted at the scene. At this time, the circumstances leading to the crash are still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Races were held on Sunday at the Amherst Fair with Biadasz Farms as a sponsor.
Pedal tractor race at Amherst Fair held with heavy heart
District 1 Brewing Company hosts Food Truck Festival.
Stevens Point Food Truck Festival Attracts Thousands
The U.S. surgeon general on tech companies' steps to fight COVID misinformation: 'It's not...
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo looks up the score board as celebrates after...
Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters health and safety protocols, out for Game 5
The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide

Latest News

Schneider National truck.
Schneider building innovation center in Ashwaubenon
Woman killed in Forest County ATV crash
More Than Just Words aims to address disparities in breast cancer care
Initiative aims to promote equity in breast cancer care
Ballet school hosts camp for students
Central Wisconsin Education Theatre Alliance holds summer performance camps