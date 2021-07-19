Second person in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman driving the wrong way on I-39 in Kronenwetter when she struck and killed another motorist has been identified as Talin Walker, 27.

Kronenwetter police said the crash was reported around 11 p.m. on July 12. The crash occurred on I-39 south of Kowalski Road.

Investigators said Walker struck and killed Kaytlyn Thomas, 18. The women were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The Kronenwetter Fire Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team assisted at the scene. At this time, the circumstances leading to the crash are still under investigation.

