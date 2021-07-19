Advertisement

Schneider building innovation center in Ashwaubenon

Schneider National truck.
Schneider National truck.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Schneider is building an innovation center in Ashwaubenon.

“The Grove” will be built on the company’s main campus at 2101 South Packerland Dr. The 20,000 square-foot building will allow employees to “leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and user experience technologies and drive forward new business processes to transform the company,” according to Schneider.

“The Grove is not only an investment in Schneider but also the community,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “It is a representation of our commitment, willingness and capability to continue to adapt, change and thrive.”

The Grove will be built on land south of Schneider’s headquarters. Construction starts this fall.

Schneider has set an opening time for late 2022.

Schneider provides transportation and logistics services.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Races were held on Sunday at the Amherst Fair with Biadasz Farms as a sponsor.
Pedal tractor race at Amherst Fair held with heavy heart
District 1 Brewing Company hosts Food Truck Festival.
Stevens Point Food Truck Festival Attracts Thousands
The U.S. surgeon general on tech companies' steps to fight COVID misinformation: 'It's not...
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo looks up the score board as celebrates after...
Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters health and safety protocols, out for Game 5
The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide

Latest News

Crash
Second person in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified
Woman killed in Forest County ATV crash
More Than Just Words aims to address disparities in breast cancer care
Initiative aims to promote equity in breast cancer care
Ballet school hosts camp for students
Central Wisconsin Education Theatre Alliance holds summer performance camps