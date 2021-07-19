Mask recommendations in central Wisconsin: what to expect

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - People living in several large counties in California and Nevada are once again required to wear a mask indoors, even if they’re vaccinated, due to spread of COVID-19 linked to the Delta variant. This goes against guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, which says those who are vaccinated can ditch the mask in almost all settings.

Marathon County is following the state Department of Health Services, unlike those counties out west where officials have made their own decisions. If there ends up being a sweeping recommendation, that would come from the state.

In March, the state Supreme Court struck down the mask mandate. Marathon County officials say to expect a mask recommendation to come about if the state believes it is necessary.

“We will be continuing to follow the guidance from the Wisconsin DHS. We will be considering a number of local data points as well. But ultimately, we are looking to the DHS to move forward,” said Laura Fischer, public health educator with the Marathon County Health Department.

But right now, there are just 16 active cases in the county out of more than 14,000 since the pandemic began. 4 new cases were reported last week.

“The current level in our county is medium at the moment,” explained Fischer.

15 counties in Wisconsin are experiencing what the DHS calls “high” levels of cases in the last 2 weeks. Central Wisconsin counties are listed as “medium” or “low.”

The CDC and the state still recommend masks for unvaccinated people. She says there are still some circumstances where vaccinated people may want to consider a mask.

“For those that are vaccinated, we’re asking that they still wear masks in healthcare settings, correctional and detention facilities, homeless shelters, and any form of public transportation,” she said.

Newschannel 7 reached out to the Wisconsin DHS to ask its stance on people wearing a mask even if they’ve had the vaccine. The agency says it can help protect others from the virus.

Their statement says in part that as an agency they “encourage people to wear them, especially if they are around people who haven’t been vaccinated or those who cannot be vaccinated, like small children.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.