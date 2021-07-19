Initiative aims to promote equity in breast cancer care

(WSAW) - On the heels of the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting, Novartis recently announced the launch of More Than Just Words, a multiyear commitment to promoting health equity in breast cancer care where there is a significant unmet need. Black women with breast cancer are approximately 40% more likely to die compared to white women with breast cancer in the U.S., and are also more likely to be diagnosed at a later stage with more aggressive disease. Recently, breast cancer surpassed lung cancer to become the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, while at the same time, preventative breast cancer screenings overall decreased drastically.

With COVID-19 and breast cancer disproportionately impacting women of color, and drops in screenings threatening recent advances in cancer care, it is more urgent than ever to address the disparities in breast cancer for Black women. In fact, a recent survey found more than twice as many Black women believe that their health care concerns will be dismissed or not believed by health care providers because of their race compared to white women (32% vs. 13%, respectively).*

The initiative identifies the most pressing issues and builds solutions to drive toward health equity across the continuum of breast cancer care with the collaboration of leading multidisciplinary experts in breast cancer and health policy.

More information and resources are available at www.MoreThanJustWords.US.

