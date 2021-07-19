‘I wanted one more day’: Man, 69, survives nearly 3 weeks in Oregon wilderness

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KVAL) - An Oregon man survived in the wilderness for 17 days by eating bugs and drinking dirty water and his own urine. He says the thought of seeing his wife again was what helped him keep going.

Harry Burleigh, 69, got lost on a routine fishing trip near Twin Lakes in May when he decided to “dash” up a trail. By the time he decided to go back, it was dark, and he quickly realized he’d be out there overnight without any supplies.

He found a log and some bark to use as shelter. When he went looking for water, he fell off a log, hit his head and started bleeding.

“In an instant, everything became very serious. This was no longer just doing a hike,” he said.

Harry Burleigh spent the next two weeks just doing what he could to survive. He says the thought of his wife, Stacey Burleigh, at home pushed him to keep going.

“I wanted one more day. I wanted to get home to see her and so many others. I just wanted one more day,” he said.

During his time in the wilderness, he ate bugs, drank dirty water off trees and leaves and even drank his own urine. He used his pack and underwear as a beanie and made a fire by using a magnifying glass his father-in-law gave him 40 years earlier.

The last couple days, Harry Burleigh says he accepted that he was going to die.

“It wasn’t sad, and there was no fear. There was a complete acceptance,” he said.

But then, a miracle happened: a search and rescue team finally found him.

“I get a phone call, and it’s the deputy… He says, ‘I’ve got some good news… Harry’s alive.’ And then, I just broke down crying,” Stacey Burleigh said.

The rescuers took Harry Burleigh to the hospital, where he stayed for 15 days. He was malnourished, dehydrated, hypothermic and had a blockage in his digestive tract. He lost about 30 pounds in the 17 days he was in the wilderness.

Months later, he says his body is finally turning a corner and getting back to normal, though his gallbladder and feet remain a concern.

Despite his ordeal, Harry Burleigh says he can’t wait to get back in the woods to fish and hike again.

“My body was beat beyond what I thought it could give. My mind was stretched beyond what I thought I could do. But my life spark, that loving energy that we have within us, was filled,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KVAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.