Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 69: Putting the World on Notice

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East’s Luke Fenhaus put the racing circuit on notice when he finished second in the SRX race at Slinger Speedway. He competed against racers like Tony Stewart and Marco Andretti.

Matt Infield talks with the 17-year-old about the experience, what the race was like and where he sees his career going.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

