Central Wisconsin Education Theatre Alliance holds summer performance camps

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Education Theatre Alliance is getting back to work after a year of being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their dance camp starts July 19 at the Central Wisconsin School of Ballet, where students will learn from Broadway performer Veronica Cabling.

Cabling will teach middle and high school students choreography from the musical Cats, which CWETA will produce later in the season.

“Dance Camp is first, and we’re so proud to be doing a collaboration this year with the Central Wisconsin School of Ballet and it’s our first time working with them. Every time CWETA does a new show every two years, we try to bring on new concepts, new partners, bring in as many students and professionals as we can,” said CWETA Artistic Director Laurie Maegli.

The dance camp lasts a week and will be followed by two vocal camps, one for middle school students, and one for high school kids. Both will be taught at the Wausau Conservatory of Music, and will be led by Jay Pierce, who sang with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra for 10 years.

The camps are intensive workshops designed to give the students the skills they will need to successfully perform in a musical stage production.

“The mission of CWETA has always been to educate young people in how to be performers, but also be great citizens, how to be team members and even how to be the audiences of tomorrow,” said Maegli.

CWETA will hold its auditions for Cats in November, and the production will mark the 30th anniversary of its founding. The show will be performed at Wausau West High School.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.