Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child at a campground in Waupaca County, and the sheriff’s office wants to know if there are other victims.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says the sexual assault was reported on July 7 at Farmer Gene’s Campground on Kinney Lake Road in Dupont, west of Marion.

Richard “Rick” Klimek, 63, is a seasonal camper there. He was questioned last week and arrested, and appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Online court records show Klimek is charged with two counts of First-degree Child Sexual Assault - Intercourse with a person under 12; First-degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual contact with a person under 13; Repeated Sexual Assault of the Same Child (at Least 3 Violations of First-degree Sexual Assault) -- all of which carry up to 60 years in prison -- and Child Enticement for Sexual Contact.

Detectives at the sheriff’s office want any other possible victims to call them at (715) 258-4466.

As a condition of his bond, Klimek can’t go on the premises of any campground or have contact with any juvenile girls.

