Stevens Point Food Truck Festival Attracts Thousands

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - District 1 Brewing Company hosted their second food truck festival in the parking lot in front of their building and adjoining businesses. Thousands attended the family-friendly event to support local businesses.

The 16 food trucks that began serving at 11 AM this morning were: Dilly Dahl Deli, J&T Pitstop, Smokehound BBQ, Freedom Street Egg Rolls, After Shock Smokers, The Twist Pretzels, Bay Burger, Purple Basil, SmokeHouse Barbeque, Everything Tacos, Curds of Wisconsin, Munchy’s, Alpha Dogs, Gifted Hands Kitchen, Papa John’s, Trippy Treats. SmokeHouse Barbeque and Curds of Wisconsin were very popular among the crowd, but all had ample success.

There was fun for all ages with activities such as live music, face painting, a bouncy house, axe throwing and yard games. The first event was such a success that many of the vendors ran out of food before the night was over.

Food trucks are an integral part of the Stevens Point community and having an event together allows them to benefit each other. Chris Gethers, District 1 Brewing Company Owner, said that getting small businesses to work together is what community looks like.

“What makes this event so special is that if you look around, a lot of these food trucks are really local to the area,” said Gethers.

Most vendors were from immediate surrounding areas and a few came from throughout Wisconsin. Some trucks came from the Green Bay Area, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Wausau, Appleton and Oshkosh, according to District 1 Brewing Company Events and Social Media Coordinator, Sarah Agena.

The day was filled with sensational smells, laughter and the best food around. The next Food Truck Festival hosted by District 1 Brewing Company will be on Labor day!

