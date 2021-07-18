Advertisement

Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once...
Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man stole candles from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said.

Investigators say the theft happened Saturday afternoon at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami.

The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with mace.

About 35 people were affected, with some taken to a hospital for treatment.

A portion of the mall was evacuated Saturday.

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo looks up the score board as celebrates after...
Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters health and safety protocols, out for Game 5
The parade lines up for the start of the Vesper Days parade.
Vesper hosts their first “Vesper Days”
BrightFarms Ohio greenhouse (file)
Wisconsin health officials warn of Salmonella outbreak linked to salad greens
Friday through Sunday 23 teams from around the state of Wisconsin will compete in three...
Water Ski Show Championships brings talent to Lake Wazeecha
The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium

Latest News

Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship...
Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major at age 24
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de...
Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France
Much of Altenahr, Germany, lies in ruins after heavy flooding hit the area. Entire chunks of...
Merkel tours ‘surreal’ flood scene, vows aid, climate action
In the United Kingdom, more than 54,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Saturday, the...
UK’s Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 contact