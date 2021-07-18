Pedal tractor race at Amherst Fair held with heavy heart

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The pedal tractor at the Amherst Fair is held every year, but in the last six years, it’s been sponsored by the Biadasz family.

“It’s a long way before they’re old enough to run farm equipment, but it’s gratifying to see the smiles,” Bob Biadasz said.

In 2015, Mike Biadasz felt it was important to sponsor the event. The next year, he died in a farming accident when he was 29 years old. Biadasz, his dad, knew how much the event meant to Mike.

“He was a guy that loved kids. And he supported that and we just want to keep it going to support Mike,” Biadasz said.

As Mike and his wife, Diane, sit in the audience watching the kids race, they remember the life of their son. Friends and family in attendance had only good things to say about Mike, including his hunting partner, Dave Carpenter.

“He was a guy who gives his shirt off your back for you,” Carpenter said.

As a young farmer in FFA, Tim Pederson, his teacher, could see the passion for farming in his eyes on day one.

“He loved to farm every day. He got taken in the prime of his life, everything was going great as a farmer, and that’s maybe one of the toughest things to do. Seeing one of your past students taken from you at such a young age,” Pederson said.

Biadasz died when he was overcome by fumes from liquid manure. Much of the incident was called a “freak accident,” but the family and friends wanted to educate others about the dangers of farming.

“When this happened to us, it really sucked. We wanted to prevent this from happening to someone else,” Biadasz said.

In the years after, the family has worked to teach others. His mom, Diane Biadasz, says they want to spread awareness about the accident that took Mike’s life.

“We want to extend safety for the whole farming family.”

In the pedal tractor races, though it’s a simple and small gathering, participating kids are overjoyed. The Biadasz’s look on with his memory weighing heavily on their mind as they never forget, but continue the legacy of their son who considered himself a “farmer forever.”

“People that we know with their children get to be in this tractor pedal race today. And it’s just awesome, awesome to keep the memory alive.”

You can visit their website donate to the “Mike Biadasz Farm Safety and Education Fund” in his memory.

