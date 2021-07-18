First Alert Weather: More sunshine, turning a bit more humid

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another delightful weekend of summer weather across North Central Wisconsin thanks to a ridge of high pressure located in the Upper Midwest. Sunshine will be the story once again for today with a few clouds mixing in during the afternoon. Warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Although warm, it will be dry to start the week. (WSAW)

Mainly clear tonight and quiet with patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s north, while in the mid 50s to near 60 central and south. Mostly sunny on Monday and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a chance of isolated showers or a storm late Monday night in the Northwoods. Tuesday a fair amount of sun with a chance of showers or storms. High in the mid 80s.

Warmer than average for the week ahead. (WSAW)

Partly sunny on Wednesday with an isolated chance of showers or a storm. High in the low to mid 80s. Partly sunny on Thursday with a chance of storms in the morning north, then chances of storms in Central Wisconsin in the afternoon. High in the mid 80s. The focus for storms will shift to the late-night and early morning hours for the late week into next weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday may feature storms before to a couple of hours after daybreak, then intervals of clouds and sunshine. Continued rather warm and a bit humid. Highs in the mid 80s Friday and Saturday, while in the upper 80s next Sunday.

