Bucks one win away from championship with Game 5 victory

2021 NBA Finals. Bucks vs. Suns.
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (WSAW) -The Bucks Big 3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday all came up big exactly when Milwaukee needed them to, combining for 88 points to lead the Bucks to a 123-119 Game 5 win. Milwaukee is one win away from their first championship since 1971 and their second in franchise history.

A Bucks lead late in the fourth quarter looked to be in peril when Phoenix went on a 12-3 run in the closing minutes to cut the Milwaukee lead to 120-119. The Suns had a chance to take the lead, but Holiday came up with the steal of his life on Devin Booker, and the Bucks held on.

The Suns came out of the gates roaring with a 37-21 lead after the first quarter. After that, the Bucks took control, outscoring Phoenix 43-24 in the second quarter and 36-29 in the third.

Middleton and Holiday, who struggled enormously in Games 1 and 2 in Phoenix, came alive. The two combined for 56 points and shot 24-43 from the field. Antetokounmpo continued his spectacular series with 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assits.

The Bucks have a chance to win their first title since 1971 at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night.

