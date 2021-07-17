Advertisement

Water Ski Show Championships brings talent to Lake Wazeecha

Friday through Sunday 23 teams from around the state of Wisconsin will compete in three different divisions.
Friday through Sunday 23 teams from around the state of Wisconsin will compete in three different divisions.(WSAW)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS Wis. (WSAW) - It’s dubbed the largest water ski show tournament in the world, and it entertained hundreds in Wisconsin Rapids Friday.

The Wausau Water Walkers skiing team won the Division III championship during the 55th Annual Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championships.

Water ski teams from across the state and country compete in swivel, freestyle jump, team jump, and strap doubles competitions.

23 teams in total will compete across three divisions Thursday through Sunday at Lake Wazeecha.

The tournament was started by Jack Lukes. Through the past 55 years, the tournament has grown to be among the largest show water ski competitions in the world.

