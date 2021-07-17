Vesper hosts their first “Vesper Days”

VESPERS, Wis. (WSAW) - Vespers hosted their first “Vesper Days,” the village festival to celebrate the community and provide activities throughout the weekend.

Some of the activities available were a Friday “family night,” which featured a movie and activities at the park. Saturday featured a parade down Wisconsin Street with live music.

Krystin Eckes, the “Cranberry Queen,” is from the village of Vesper. She says to see a packed street is a good sight for the community.

“It’s nice to have something back in the community. This is a very small village of roughly 500 people and it’s cool to see people come from all over,” Eckes said.

The village has 584 people, but Saturday afternoon, many of them were on the streets with more visiting from out of town.

“I think the community spirit that everyone was together and all cheering. And you got to see the firemen and all the policemen and the kids had a blast,” Becky Joren said.

While smalltown festivals are common in Wisconsin communities, Vesper hasn’t hosted something like this event in five years. Village Trustee, Jonathan Holmes, is not a Wisconsin native but enjoyed the community gathering.

“It’s kind of cool really. I come from the cities, so the small-town kind of venue goes on all over in Wisconsin. They’re a lot of fun, and it brings people together,” Holmes said.

The village hopes to host the event during July every year if they are able to.

