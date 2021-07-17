Advertisement

Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters health and safety protocols, out for Game 5

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo looks up the score board as celebrates after...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo looks up the score board as celebrates after guard Elijah Bryant scored a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (WSAW) -Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and is out for Saturday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Entering into the health and safety protocols doesn’t necessarily mean he tested positive for COVID-19, he may have been identified as a close contact with someone who was positive for the virus.

The elder Antetokounmpo has only played two minutes in the NBA Finals so far.

