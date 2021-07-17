Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters health and safety protocols, out for Game 5

PHOENIX (WSAW) -Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and is out for Saturday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Entering into the health and safety protocols doesn’t necessarily mean he tested positive for COVID-19, he may have been identified as a close contact with someone who was positive for the virus.

The elder Antetokounmpo has only played two minutes in the NBA Finals so far.

