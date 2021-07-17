Advertisement

Merrill’s “In the Light” performs 20 acts of kindness for 20 years

In the Light, LLC has completed 10 acts of kindness so far.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill electrical company, In the Light, LLC, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with 20 acts of kindness.

The first one was a long-term project to do the light surrounding the relocated T.B Scott Mansion Tower, owner Dan Langhoff said.

It was the start of a year of giving.

“It’s really brought the community even more to us. We kind of get in touch back with the community. Sometimes you lose touch with that,” Langhoff said.

That act was part one of a 20 part series dedicated to giving back to the community Langhoff has been a part of his whole life.

“A lot of people have grand openings, re-grand openings. 20 years of this or that. But to match that with giving back to the community was what we thought was great,” Langhoff said.

Halfway through the year, they’ve now completed ten acts. These include donating to the fire department and delivering cookies to nurses at the Marshfield Clinic. Communications Director, Sasha Everett, says the nurses reacted to the cookies with joy.

“With everything the doctors and nurses have done just over this last year plus, just to see them be so thankful for that. It was really a heart-warming moment. And it’s really been like that everywhere.”

At both the Lincoln and Marathon county human society, glow runs and rodeos, they’ve seen smiles everywhere.

“What we’re giving, we’re getting right back. And that’s the best part about it,” Langhoff said.

They have to wait on a few things before they work on the lighting above the surface, but they hope to finish it by the fall.

They also have a lot more acts of kindness scheduled for around the holiday season. To keep up, you can follow their Facebook page for updates.

