First Alert Weather: Beautiful summer weather continues

Sunshine will dominate to wrap up the weekend. Turning more humid with chances of storms in the week ahead
High temperatures will be running a few degrees above average for most of the week.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is the middle of July and typically some of the hottest weather of the year takes place around this time of the summer. So far, we have had seasonably warm conditions locally, but not the muggy weather that usually can be found. Turning clear tonight with a chance of patchy fog in spots overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s north, mid to upper 50s central and south.

A good amount of sun, continued warm Sunday.
Very high UV Index on Sunday.
A good deal of sunshine and warm on Sunday. Afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy and a bit humid on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a chance of scattered afternoon showers or storms in the southern half of the area. Highs in the mid 80s.

A bit more humid early on for the new work week.
Partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with chances of showers or storms. High in the mid 80s Wednesday, low 80s on Thursday. There is a risk of storms late Thursday night into Friday morning, and then again Friday night into Saturday morning. That leaves intervals of clouds and sun during the days on Friday and next Saturday. Rather warm and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

