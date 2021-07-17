Central Wisconsin businesses say they are not affected by recent wheat shortage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A spring wheat shortage in the Northern U.S. Plains has not affected businesses in central Wisconsin that rely on the crop.

The crop is found in grain, the main ingredient for many local pizzerias. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the crop is down 41%.

Stoney Acres Farm owner Tony Schultz grows the crop in Athens. He said the drought did not affect his crop in central Wisconsin.

“We hit a window,” Schultz explained, “if you remember in late March, early April, it was unseasonably warm. We hit that window very well. We were able to plow the field, disk it, bring wheat crop in and it has done spectacularly.”

He uses his wheat to home-make the pizza dough he serves to his customers on Stoney Acre Farm.

“The theme of my restaurant is that it’s on the farm and everything that is on those pizzas comes from the farm,” Schultz said. “It’s like farm to table on the farm.”

Fat Joe’s Pizzeria owner Joseph Minx said the shortage has affected his business in Wausau slightly.

“I have noticed that the price of that the price for 25 pounds of flour has increased about 80-85 cents in the last couple of weeks,” Minx explained.

He said that increase is not as drastic as other shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s probably only a couple of cents per pizza, so certainly we have survived worse than that,” Minx said.

