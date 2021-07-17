Annual memorial ride raises money for pediatric charities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sandy’s Ride for Kids remembers a Marathon County biker’s late wife by donating to her favorite charities with a memorial ride.

The bike parade started at Pro Motor Sports in Wausau Saturday morning. Pro Motor Sports Co-owner Allen Zahrt said the ride has been a tradition for over a decade.

“My business partner, Dennis’ wife passed away 12 years ago, and we began a memorial ride,” Zahrt explained. “She always loved the children’s charities.”

Over 50 bikers committed $20 to the cause before riding 100 miles. She money raised will go to charities in the central Wisconsin area.

“The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is one of them,” Zahrt said. “We also go to people who might need a wheelchair, or transportation to and from their hospital visits. We work with the local people.”

Other donations came from the bikers purchasing raffle tickets for several items.

Before taking off, organizers donated $500 to the family of an annual rider. Sadirae Kruth said the donation help with her great-grandson’s fight against cancer.

“Thomas has a different type of cancer, but he’s doing really good,” Kruth explained. “He has to be in the hospital for a month, then he goes home for a week, and then he goes back to the hospital for a month. So, it’s been like 7 or 8 months that he’s been in and out of the hospital.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.