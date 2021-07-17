Advertisement

Adames drives in 4 as Brewers rally for 11-6 win over Reds

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames yells after tagging out Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama at...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames yells after tagging out Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama at second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 16, 2021. Akiyama was caught stealing. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — Willy Adames homered and drove in four runs as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-6 on Friday night.

Adames had a two-run shot in the fifth inning and then doubled home two more in a five-run eighth that buried the Reds.

After losing three straight to the Reds in Milwaukee before the All-Star break, the Brewers won the first of a three-game set in Cincinnati and pushed their lead in the NL Central back to five games.

With the Reds leading 5-3 in the sixth, Luis Urías hit an RBI double against Tyler Mahle. Reliever Amir Garrett (0-3) came in and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a bouncing ball deep into the shift that second baseman Jonathan India misplayed, allowing Urías to race home with the tying run.

Kolten Wong, playing his first game since coming off the injured list, singled home Bradley for the Brewers’ first lead of the night.

Reliever Brent Suter (9-4) allowed an unearned run in the fifth.

Urías hit a one-out homer in the eighth, Adames drove in two with a double, and two more runs scored on wild pitches by Ryan Hendrix to give Milwaukee a six-run lead.

Avisaíl García also homered for Milwaukee.

Tyler Naquin and Eugenio Suárez hit two-run doubles and Aristides Aquini homered for the Reds, who lost for the third time in the last 12 games.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers: LHP Antoine Kelly (shoulder) started a rehab assignment on Tuesday at the Arizona Complex League. RHP Dylan File (elbow) also is rehabbing there.

Reds: All-Star RF Nick Castellanos was replaced after getting hit in the arm with a pitch in the third inning. ... RHP Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Friday. ... RHP Art Warren (left oblique strain) went on the 10-day injured list. ... RHP Jeff Hoffman (shoulder) is expected to wind up his rehab and could get a start next week against the New York Mets, manager David Bell said. ... RHP Sonny Gray (rib cage strain) is expected to start Sunday after landing on the injured list July 8.

UP NEXT

The Brewers send All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.06 ERA) to face Reds right-hander Luis Castillo (3-10, 4.65) on Saturday night. The hurlers started against one another on Sunday but neither figured in the decision. Woodruff worked six scoreless innings and Castillo gave up a run in 5 1/3.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Hannah Miller with her Daughter Nova.
Father of Hannah Miller recounts tragedy after daughter’s murder
Crash
Victim in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified
Gunman dead in Wisconsin gas station shooting is identified

Latest News

Packers running back Aaron Jones speaks to the media during his youth football camp on Friday,...
Aaron Jones’ goal: “Bring title back to Titletown”
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 68: Bad Luck after Bad Luck
2021 NBA Finals. Bucks vs. Suns.
Bucks use furious late rally to win game 4 and tie NBA Finals.
SPASH’s Roisin Willis named Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year