Wausau Events warns about fake balloon rally

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rumors have spread of a balloon rally scheduled at the airport in early October. It has been confirmed fake.

Wausau Events posted on it’s Facebook page that it appears to be a hoax. “We are aware of an event made on Facebook for October 8-9. That event appears to be a hoax and we are not involved with planning it,” the post read.

Posted by Wausau Events, Inc. on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Instead, the group said it’s busy working on a family fireworks event on Sept. 24 and 25. To see a full list of their events, click here.

