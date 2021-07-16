Wausau Events warns about fake balloon rally

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rumors have spread of a balloon rally scheduled at the airport in early October. It has been confirmed fake.

Wausau Events posted on it’s Facebook page that it appears to be a hoax. “We are aware of an event made on Facebook for October 8-9. That event appears to be a hoax and we are not involved with planning it,” the post read.

We are aware of an event made on Facebook for October 8-9. That event appears to be a hoax and we are not involved with... Posted by Wausau Events, Inc. on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Instead, the group said it’s busy working on a family fireworks event on Sept. 24 and 25. To see a full list of their events, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.