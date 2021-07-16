University of Wisconsin gets $4 million to lead international hamstring research for NFL

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The NFL is giving $4 million to the University of Wisconsin to lead international research on hamstring injuries.

The goal is to better understand the injury and better prevent it. The study will be the largest on the hamstring in the world.

“We’ve come at this approach that allows us to capture a significant number of variables, more so, that’s ever been done at any time in the history of professional sports, or any sports of that matter, to address a muscle strain injury,” Professor of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, Bryan Heiderscheit said.

Researchers will use quantitative imaging, on-field bio-mechanics, and computational analytics to determine risk factors linked to the injuries.

They will also develop data-driven approaches to provide personal risk assessments.

The four-year study will provide a road map of understanding other types of muscle injuries in the future. It will also provide strategies for prevention and help athletes return to sports quickly with a lesser chance of re-injury, Heiderscheit said.

“At the league, we recognize the significant burden hamstring injuries have on our elite athletes year after year and have dedicated resources to analyzing the occurrence and type of lower extremity injuries to better identify ways we can further reduce them,” said Dr. Allen Sills, chief medical officer, NFL.

“We’re hopeful that through the data-based approach outlined by Dr. Heiderscheit and his team, this funding will enable them to develop scientifically-based strategies that will advance the health and safety of our players in the years to come.”

Other researchers on the study include David Opar, Ph.D., Australian Catholic University SPRINT Centre, and Silvia Blemker, Ph.D., co-founder of Springbok Analytics.

The funding for the research comes annually. The first year will be rolling out technology and applying them to athletes. The last three years will be collecting data from athletes.

