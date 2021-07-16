State Patrol conducting aerial speed enforcement in Portage County next week

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol officers will take to the sky to monitor traffic on state highways in four counties next week.

WSP’s Aerial Support Unit is scheduled to conduct aerial speed enforcement in Pierce, Kenosha, Portage and Dane counties next week. Weather permitting, the pilots plan to patrol:

Monday, July 19

WIS 35 in Pierce County

I-41/94 in Kenosha County

Thursday, July 22

I-39 in Portage County

I-39/90 in Dane County

Aerial speed enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. WSP says it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively from the air. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.