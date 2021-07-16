Portage County Fair of Amherst comes back stronger after storm damage, COVID-19

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Fair of Amherst is back this year after two years of disruptions to the fair. First a severe storm in 2019 cut the fair short and destroyed part of the grounds and COVID-19 forced the fair board to cancel last summer.

The energy was electric on night two of the fair Friday. Fairgoers would never know that just two years ago, many of the buildings on the grounds were hit hard by a storm while the fair was happening, stranding many people inside buildings as they waited for the storm to pass. The people who were there say they’ll never forget it.

“Everyone’s phones went off, and the wind picked up. I was actually holding the door shut, there was kids crying underneath the show table, and people everywhere just not knowing what was happening,” said Harleigh Carlson, a member of the Tomorrow River Voyagers 4-H Club and a rising senior at Amherst High School.

While the image is burned in Carlson’s mind, you’d never know that was the scene here two years ago. Friday, her biggest stress is showing her many animals.

“You look back on it and you’re like, ‘That was so much fun, I want to do it again,’ but when you’re getting everything there and actually showing and everything’s chaotic, it’s stressful,” Carlson explained.

“It’s great to be here. It took a lot of work, a lot of volunteers,” said Fair Board President Tim Pederson.

After the storm caused about $150,000 of damage, bringing the fair back for this weekend is a community effort.

“We had to put in a lot of fencing, we had to fix the roof of the turkey barn,” he said.

Pederson has overseen the rebuilding process and guided the fair through last year’s cancellation.

“We had a lot of support. It’s amazing how much support we got from our sponsors. We had a record number from sponsors which was real great,” he said.

And so far, the community is turning out.

“Thursday was a big night for us, and we’re expecting big crowds Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

Friday night is the tractor pull, followed by the parade Saturday beginning at noon at Amherst High School. Sunday, admission is free for families. For more information, click here.

