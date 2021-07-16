Advertisement

Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market offers free hand sanitizer to customers

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., will now be donating hand sanitizer to customers at their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout Wisconsin.

Bottles of free hand sanitizer will be available in a display near checkout at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores, while supplies last. Customers are encouraged to take one or more of the free bottles during their shopping trips and will be included with pickup orders.

“Throughout this pandemic, our most urgent priority has been to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers. We’ve established rigorous safety precautions across our stores, manufacturing facilities and supply chain throughout the pandemic,” said James J. Hyland, VP Communications & Public Affairs, Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc.

“As pandemic restrictions continue to be lifted across the state, we are experiencing a reduced demand for hand sanitizer and are pleased to provide free hand sanitizer at our Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores to customers.”

