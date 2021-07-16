Advertisement

Pedal Point Rally raises money for Boys and Girls Club

Bike leaves a shop
Bike leaves a shop(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pedal Point Rally will hold its first in-person event Saturday to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Portage County.

The rally was created by the collaboration of the Midwest Recumbent Rally and Bike for Boys and Girls Club.  It was intended to have a big send-off in 2020, but COVID-19 caused it to go entirely virtual.

The Hostel Shoppe in Stevens Point is hosting the event, with three ride lengths of four, 13 and 20 miles.  There will also be refreshments, a bike rodeo for kids and eco-bike demonstrations.

Prizes for the virtual component will also be awarded.  Participants had the month of June to rack up as many miles on their bikes as they could.  Different levels will be rewarded, with some cyclists banking over 1500 miles.

Pre-registration for the event goes through Friday afternoon, but people can register on-site on Saturday as well.  All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Hannah Miller with her Daughter Nova.
Father of Hannah Miller recounts tragedy after daughter’s murder
Crash
Victim in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified
Gunman dead in Wisconsin gas station shooting is identified

Latest News

Pick 'n Save and Metro Market offer free hand sanitizer
Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market offers free hand sanitizer to customers
American Forces Travel website
In recognition of their service, 16 million more U.S. veterans granted exclusive travel benefits
Grilling With Sunrise 7! (7-16-2021)
Grilling With Sunrise 7! (7-16-2021)
Wisconsin Supreme Court takes redistricting lawsuit