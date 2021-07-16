Pedal Point Rally raises money for Boys and Girls Club

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pedal Point Rally will hold its first in-person event Saturday to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Portage County.

The rally was created by the collaboration of the Midwest Recumbent Rally and Bike for Boys and Girls Club. It was intended to have a big send-off in 2020, but COVID-19 caused it to go entirely virtual.

The Hostel Shoppe in Stevens Point is hosting the event, with three ride lengths of four, 13 and 20 miles. There will also be refreshments, a bike rodeo for kids and eco-bike demonstrations.

Prizes for the virtual component will also be awarded. Participants had the month of June to rack up as many miles on their bikes as they could. Different levels will be rewarded, with some cyclists banking over 1500 miles.

Pre-registration for the event goes through Friday afternoon, but people can register on-site on Saturday as well. All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club.

