Grilling with Sunrise 7: Reverse sear grilled porterhouse and honey drizzled pineapple

Grilling With Sunrise 7 (6-18-2021)
By Holly Chilsen
Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market shared another delicious recipe on the grill with Sunrise 7.

Reverse Sear Grilled Porterhouse

Ingredients:

Porterhouse steak

Salt

Pepper

Garlic Powder

Cast iron ingredients:

4 tablespoons grapeseed oil

4 tablespoons butter

Directions:

Let your porterhouse steak reach room temperature (it takes about an hour sitting on the counter). Heat your grill to medium heat (about 350 degrees). Season your steak, making sure you rub in the seasonings. Place your steak on the grill directly over the flame. Grill until your steak is about 10 degrees under your desired doneness (if you want your steak to be medium-rare, 135 degrees, pull your steak at 125 degrees). Place your cast iron skillet on the grill and increase your temperature to medium-high heat, adding the grapeseed oil. When oil is thoroughly heated, place steak in the cast iron skillet and do not move the steak for two minutes. Add the 4 tablespoons of butter, and flip your steak. For the next two minutes, spoon the melted butter over the top of your porterhouse for an additional two minutes. Pull the steak off the grill, allow it to rest for 10 minutes and enjoy!

Honey Cinnamon Drizzled Pineapple

Ingredients:

Pineapple

1/2 cup honey (softened in microwave or on grill)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

Cut pineapple into spears. Grill pineapple for approximately 3 minutes per side over medium heated grill (350 degrees). Whisk together honey and cinnamon. Pull your pineapple off the grill and drizzle with your honey and cinnamon. Then devour!

