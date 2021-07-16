COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New cases still climbing

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Coronavirus cases are trending upward in Wisconsin, though not on the same pace we saw one year ago. With almost half of the state’s population fully vaccinated, hospitalizations and deaths from the COVID-19 virus remain relatively low.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Friday the rolling, 7-day average of new coronavirus cases rose from 138 to 149 cases per day after 197 new cases were identified in the latest batch of test results. That’s close to the 201 new cases reported Thursday. The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that came back positive -- averaged 1.8% over the past 7-day period. You’ll remember health officials often said they considered a positivity rate below 3 percent as an indicationr the virus is being managed -- but it also matters which direction it’s trending.

As we reported Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the spread of the virus is high in 15 counties, compared to 2 last week: . These include Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Eau Claire, Florence, Iron, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. High activity means at least 30.4 positive tests per 100,000 population, and a case increase of 128% or more from the previous two-week period.

The disease activity is low in 13 counties, down from 18 last week: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Forest, Jackson, Kewaunee, Lafayette, Lincoln, Menominee, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon and Wood counties. Virus activity is moderate in the remaining 44 counties. Click here to see a DHS map on virus activity.

The state’s 7-day average for deaths went down to 1 per day. Six more COVID-19 deaths brought the state’s death toll to 7,372, but none of these that were just reported to the state occurred in the past month, so they aren’t counted toward the 7-day average. None of the deaths was in Northeast Wisconsin. The state’s death rate is steady at 1.20% of all known cases being fatal.

The total number of patients ever hospitalized for COVID-19 went up 35 since Thursday, which is in line with our calculated 7-day average of 33 admissions per day. We expect an update on current hospitalizations after 3:30 this afternoon, but the last Wisconsin Hospital Association report on Thursday said 93 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide, with exactly one-third of them (31) in intensive care. Northeast health care region hospitals had 6 of those patients, 2 in ICU. Fox Valley-area hospitals were treating 3 patients, none in ICU.

VACCINATIONS

The latest vaccination reports fell back to normal after we saw a surge in people completing their vaccinations. Reports from vaccinators now show 48.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 2,968,247 people. Counting only people 18 and older, 61.8% of Wisconsin’s adults are fully vaccinated.

That’s out of 51.0% of Wisconsin residents, including 59.2% of adults, who had at least one dose in their vaccination regimen. That’s 2,830,630 people so far who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or one or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. .

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 30.8% received a dose (+0.3)/26.6% completed (+0.3)

16-17: 40.7% received a dose (+0.1)/37.3% completed (+0.2)

18-24: 43.3% received a dose (+0.1)/39.8% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 48.0% received a dose (+0.1)/45.0% completed (+0.0)

35-44: 55.8% received a dose (+0.0)/53.0% completed (+0.0)

45-54: 58.1% received a dose (+0.1)/55.5% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 68.4% received a dose (+0.1)/65.9% completed (+0.1)

65+: 83.4% received a dose (+0.0)/81.5% completed (+0.1)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 50.8% (+0.0) 48.8% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.9% (+0.1) 44.0% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 40.9% (+0.1) 39.1% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 66.3% (+0.0) 64.4% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 43.6% (+0.1) 41.8% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 42.0% (+0.1) 40.5% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 44.2% (+0.1) 42.4% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.7% (+0.0) 43.2% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.4% (+0.0) 40.2% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.8% (+0.0) 46.0% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 42.0% (+0.1) 40.1% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 52.6% (+0.1) 49.3% (+0.4) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.5% (+0.1) 41.1% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50.7% (+0.1) 48.6% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.5% (+0.1) 35.9% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49.4% (+0.1) 47.5% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.7% (+0.0) 42.1% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 36.1% (+0.1) 34.8% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 48.8% (+0.0) 46.8% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 234,042 (49.4%) (+0.1) 225,096 (47.5%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 259,491 (47.2%) (+0.1) 248,876 (45.3%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,968,247 (51.0%) (+0.1) 2,830,630 (48.6%) (+0.1)

February 5, 2020, to July 16, 2021

614,597 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,671 hospitalizations (5%)

7,372 deaths (1.20%)

2,780 cases still active (<1%)

604,071 considered recovered (98%)

Health officials encourage people to continue mitigation efforts if they’re not vaccinated, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. There’s debate in the medical community about whether vaccinated people should continue these mitigation efforts, too, saying there’s no harm but potential benefits in doing so.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,015 cases (+5) (256 deaths)

Calumet – 5,858 cases (+3) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,415 cases (+1) (59 deaths)*

Dodge – 12,031 cases (177 deaths)

Door – 2,635 cases (26 deaths)

Florence - 456 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,647 cases (+6) (129 deaths)

Forest - 967 cases (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,073 cases (+10) (23 deaths)*

Green Lake - 1,619 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 994 cases (+2) (43 deaths)*

Kewaunee – 2,379 cases (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,055 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,665 cases (76 deaths)

Marinette - 4,240 cases (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,803 cases (41 deaths) *

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,550 cases (+2) (61 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,904 cases (+7) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,759 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,918 cases (+1) (152 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,984 cases (+1) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,225 cases (+2) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,409 cases (+6) (202 deaths)

* As of July 2, Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.