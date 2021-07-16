Communities celebrate area’s first ‘715 day’

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WSAW) - Stevens Point and Wausau are celebrating a new holiday, it’s called called ’715 day.’

The goal is to bring the community together.

715 day is a way to get out and support your favorite local businesses. It’s a unique holiday named after the local area code and the date, 7/15.

“All eyes are kind of on us as we celebrate our first 715 day which is now a proclamated [sic] holiday in the city of Stevens Point,” Assembly Shop Founder Quyen Hom said.

It’s now a day to encourage folks to eat and shop local.

“The more people that know about the holiday, the more that our local businesses get highlighted and it just creates a little bit of interest and foot traffic into our shops and into our downtown areas,” Hom said.

715 day was the brainchild of Plover Yoga Owner, Lisa Lee-Oswald.

“Buy local because these businesses in your community, we need you, we really need you and we love you,” Lee-Oswald said.

Lee-Oswald moved to Portage County from Toledo, Ohio in 2019. She said Toledo does a similar day, called 419 day.

“And I thought, boy, I wonder if we do something like that here? And it turns out, we do now,” Lee-Oswald said.

The City of Stevens Point then made the day an official holiday, to help small businesses, drive 35 minutes north on Highway 39 and Wausau is also celebrating the day.

“Today we did hide seven plastic balls around the Wausau River District for folks to return back to our office for a $15 gift certificate to their favorite business,” Wausau River District Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske said.

Lee-Oswald was also selling tee-shirts with the 715 day logo on them. The money raised is going to the Lake Pacawa improvement project.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.