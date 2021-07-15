Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment rate remains 3.9%

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remains at 3.9% in June for the third month in a row.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remains at 3.9% in June for the third month in a row.(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remains at 3.9% in June for the third month in a row.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest totals on Thursday.

The nationwide unemployment rate in June was 5.9%. A year ago, in June 2020, the unemployment rate was 8.6% down from 10.4% in May as the spread of the coronavirus started to slow in the summer months.

Wisconsin added 8,400 private sector jobs in June, bringing its total to 120,800 more than a year ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Victim in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified
Went missing 7/13/21
UPDATE: Man reported missing by family found safe at boat landing
Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day Today: Round two of storms mainly south of Hwy 10
Hannah Miller with her Daughter Nova.
Father of Hannah Miller recounts tragedy after daughter’s murder

Latest News

Chandler Halderson, 23
Dane County man charged with father’s murder, held on $1M bond
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties
David A. Kahl (right) found competent for the case to move forward in the 2008 killing of...
LIVE: Suspect in Marshfield native’s 2008 murder returns to court
Sunny to partly cloudy and warm this weekend.
First Alert Weather: More sunshine on the way