Veterans on the Ice Age Trail make a stop in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans who have committed to walk 1,200 miles on the Ice Age Trail in Wisconsin made a stop at the Wausau Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 388.

The trail is walked by many veterans apart of Warrior Expeditions, a nonprofit that teaches veterans to utilize the outdoors to overcome Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Combat veterans Sean McConaghy and Brady Maxwell have walked over 600 miles to Wausau and have 600 more miles to go.

“It’s letting me focus on me, in particular, my physical health,” Maxwell explained. “My takeaways, I hope are that I gain some stamina.”

The veterans are hosted by their fellow servicemen and women, civilians, businesses and even park departments throughout the state on their trail.

Wausau Veterans of Foreign Wars have hosted servicemen and women five times. Wednesday the veterans enjoyed a potluck dinner prepared by VFW.

“We have pulled pork and there’s two different kinds of potatoes,” said VFW Commander Dan Southworth. “We have a tater-tot hot dish and different deserts. I couldn’t even tell you everything we have.”

The veterans said it’s a different meal than they are used to.

“Right now in my food bag,” Maxwell explained, “I think I have some tuna pouches and powered mashed potatoes with cheddar.”

The next stop the veterans will make is Antigo, according to McConaghy.

