Suspect in Marshfield native’s 2008 murder stands mute, not guilty plea entered

David A. Kahl (right) found competent for the case to move forward in the 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann.(NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student and Marshfield native in 2008 stood mute Monday at his arraignment hearing. David Kahl, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann.

The court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Zimmermann was stabbed to death on April 2, 2008, in her apartment in Madison.

Charges were filed against Kahl in March 2020. His competency had been at issue, initially stalling the case. A clerical court appearance is scheduled for November.

