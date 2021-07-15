Advertisement

Report: Oldest known bottle of whiskey sells for $137K at auction

The world's oldest known bottle of whiskey sold at auction for $137,000, according to a report...
The world's oldest known bottle of whiskey sold at auction for $137,000, according to a report from Food & Wine magazine.(Source: Skinner Auctioneers via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Food & Wine magazine reported that a bottle of whiskey possibly 250 years old has sold for $137,000.

The publication also said the bottle was once owned by legendary American financier J.P. Morgan.

According to Skinner Auctioneers, the bourbon is the oldest known whiskey in existence.

The front of the “Old Ingledew” whiskey bottle indicates it’s from LaGrange, Georgia.

The back features a typed note taped to the glass that reads: “This Bourbon was probably made prior to 1865.”

Skinner Auctioneers said they used a needle to extract a small sample of the liquid to be sent off for testing by experts.

Scientists used carbon dating to determine the whiskey was likely bottled between 1763 and 1803.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Victim in wrong-way interstate crash in Kronenwetter identified
Went missing 7/13/21
UPDATE: Man reported missing by family found safe at boat landing
Sheriff’s Department recommending charges for parents of Taylor County toddler killed by train
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day Today: Round two of storms mainly south of Hwy 10
Hannah Miller with her Daughter Nova.
Father of Hannah Miller recounts tragedy after daughter’s murder

Latest News

CMS administrator on push in minority communities
CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure
CMS administrator explains the coverage discounts that are available
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pictures of five employees of the Capital Gazette...
Jury reaches verdict in Maryland newspaper shooting case
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity high in 15 counties
In this May 26, 2020, file photo, members of the state Assembly meet at the Capitol in...
California approves 1st state-funded guaranteed income plan