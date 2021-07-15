Advertisement

LIVE: Suspect in Marshfield native’s 2008 murder returns to court

David A. Kahl (right) found competent for the case to move forward in the 2008 killing of...
David A. Kahl (right) found competent for the case to move forward in the 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann.(NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student and Marshfield native in 2008 is expected to learn Thursday if he will head to trial.

In March, attorneys for David Kahl say he has had recent medical episodes which raised questions about whether he had the ability to assist in his defense. However, he was found competent to stand trial last month.

Kahl, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann. Zimmerman was stabbed to death on April 2, 2008, in her apartment in Madison.

Kahl is serving a prison sentence at Oshkosh Correctional Institution for a seventh-offense drunken driving conviction.

Thursday’s preliminary hearing began at 1 p.m.

