Kids From Wisconsin take the stage in Weston

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kids from Wisconsin performed at DC Everest Junior High School in Weston Wednesday night.

The group consists of performers ranging in age from 15 to 20 years old. They tour the Midwest for nearly three months with around 35 performances in total.

The fully staged Vegas-style performance lasts around two hours and has songs from Caesars Palace, the blues, Broadway, and the Ed Sullivan Show.

Five of the performers are students and alumni of DC Everest. The program is special for Nick Phalen, band section leader and trombone player, because his father also participated in the 80s.

“We have shows that have five, six, or seven thousand people in the audience, and its a rush to be in front of that many people and still try to perform at a very high level,” said Phalen.

Phalen says Kids for America helped him build his confidence and performance abilities. He advises to fake confidence and it will eventually come. While he says it’s a skill he is still working on, Kids from Wisconsin has helped him improve immensely.

Regan Kettner, singer and dancer, has also benefitted from the program.

“Just to spend my whole summer doing what I love is crazy and so important to me,” said Kettner.

She says that it prepares her for her future. She plans to major in music and theater in college and says she will take many of the skills she has gained from this experience with her.

The group practices for 12 hours a day for two weeks before they get on the road. When they show up, they set up for most of the day. Sounds of chatter, laughter, and instrumental noises fill they room as they get ready. It’s all hands on deck to fill the stage with the equipment and make sure it is all functioning properly.

Later in the evening it’s all smiles as they finally get to do what they came for: take the stage!

When summer concludes, these talented youth will have preformed for over 120,000 people.

This is the 53rd anniversary of Kids from Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.